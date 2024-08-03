Baloch protesters continue sit-in despite 'successful' negotiations with government

Islamabad, Aug 3 (PTI) The ethnic Baloch protestors continued their sit-in on Saturday in different areas of Balochistan province despite "successful" negotiations with the government a day earlier to wrap up the demonstrations against the alleged violation of the rights of the Baloch people.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) launched protests in the coastal city of Gwadar and at other places in Balochistan on July 28 against the alleged violation of the rights of the Baloch people, including their forced disappearances.

Balochistan has been in the grip of unrest propelled by the Baloch nationalists who accuse the federal government of stealing the mineral resources of the province.

However, the authorities rejected the allegation by saying that the Baloch militants were getting support from foreign elements to destabilise Pakistan.

The government announced on Friday that an agreement was reached with the leaders of the protestors and that they agreed to disperse. However, the announcement coincided with the killing of a person and injuries to others in the Nushki area of the province during a clash with the security forces.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Biberg Baloch blamed the security forces for firing on the solidarity committee's sit-in in Nushki, saying that there was no justification for firing on a peaceful protest.

However, according to Deputy Commissioner Nushki Amjad Soomro, the casualties were due to the clash between the protesters and the security forces. Officials said the protestors tried to advance towards the red zone in Nushki.

Biberg Baloch told the media that a sit-in against the killing was going on the Quetta-Taftan Highway in Nushki on Saturday. He also alleged that a large number of people have been arrested in Gwadar, and the protest will continue until their release.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government officials said that the provincial authorities showed flexibility and accepted the demands of the protestors with the commitment by their leaders that the sit-in would end in Gwadar by midday on Friday.

The government also released around 80 people arrested from Gwadar, which was their key demand, but the protestors failed to fulfil their commitment to disperse. PTI SH NPK NPK NPK