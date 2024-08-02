Baloch protestors to end agitation in Gwadar after 'successful' negotiations, says Pak authorities

Islamabad: Pakistan’s ethnic Baloch protestors have decided to call off a nearly week-long sit-in in the coastal city of Gwadar against alleged human rights violations in the resource-rich Balochistan province after "successful negotiations" with the provincial government, the authorities said on Friday.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) had been holding protests at the city’s Marine Drive area against the alleged human rights violations, enforced disappearances and alleged extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

Balochistan’s interior minister Mir Zia Ullah Langov held talks with BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch, a young woman from the province, and the two sides signed a seven-point agreement.

“Negotiations between the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and the district administration have been successful and the organisers of the committee have agreed to end their sit-ins across the province,” Langov said in a statement.

“I appeal to the people to protest, but do not damage the protest site, attack the forces, or hurt the common people,” he said, adding that the government would “not allow anyone to take the law into their hands under the guise of protest.” According to the agreement, the BYC would end its protest once all the protesters arrested by security forces in Balochistan and Karachi were released.

It said all highways will be reopened as soon as the sit-in ends and the mobile network will also be restored.

A committee consisting of officials from BYC and the district administration will also be established, while all items confiscated from the protesters by the government will be returned within a week, it stated.

No one will be subjected to harassment for participating in the protest once the sit-in ends.

It further said that a case will be registered on the complaint of families of those killed or injured during the protests.

Meanwhile, the BYC has refused to accept any compensation from the government for those killed or injured during the protests.

“We have categorically told them [the government officials] that the blood of our martyrs is not so cheap, so we will not insult our Baloch national martyrs by accepting compensation,” Dr Mahrang Baloch wrote on the X platform.

“The reward for the blood of our national martyrs is not five or ten million rupees but continuous struggle, resistance, national unity, and national goal,” she added.

The protest began last week and ugly scenes were witnessed when clashes erupted between the protesters and the security forces, resulting in the death of three protesters and injuring at least 24.

A soldier was also killed afterwards the protestors attacked the forces during the protest.

Balochistan has been in the grip of unrest propelled by the Baloch nationalists who accuse the federal government of stealing the mineral resources of the province. However, the authorities rejected the allegation by saying that the Baloch militants were getting support from abroad to destabilise Pakistan.