Balochistan govt imposes ban on public meetings, election gatherings ahead of Pak general elections

Karachi, Feb 4 (PTI) Ahead of the February 8 general elections in Pakistan, the government of Balochistan has implemented a ban on public meetings and election gatherings in the province because of a threat alert regarding a “potential female suicide bomber”.

Jan Achakzai, Balochistan Minister of Information and Public Relations, took to social media platform X on Sunday to announce the ban and said all the political parties and candidates have been urged to conduct their meetings indoors to minimise the risk.

"The govt of Balochistan has implemented a ban on public meetings and election gatherings in Quetta, in response to a threat alert regarding the potential involvement of a female suicide bomber. All political parties and candidates have been urged to conduct their meetings indoors to minimise the risk. The GOB places great importance on public safety, while also recognizing the necessity of election campaigns," Achakzai posted on X.

The restive Balochistan province was rattled with at least 10 bomb and grenade attacks on Thursday, resulting in the death of one person after a bomb, placed along a footpath on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) road in the Spinny area of Quetta, went off, according to Quetta SSP (operations) Jawad Tariq.

The deceased was identified as an 84-year-old man. Tariq added that around eight kg of explosives was used in the improvised explosive device.

As the nation braces for polls, a concerning surge in violence marked by several acts of terrorism has unfolded in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Prominent political figures have also been issued threats. The law enforcement agencies are grappling with the formidable challenge of upholding peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said full security arrangements were made to conduct the general election in a peaceful, fair, free, and transparent manner.

About 18,000 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.

The four provincial assemblies in which elections will occur are Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan province.

The National Assembly (NA) has a total of 336 seats; 266 general seats, 10 reserved seats for non-Muslims and 60 reserved seats for women. PTI GSP AMS