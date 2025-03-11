Train hijack in Pakistan: Balochistan govt direct authorities to take 'emergency measures'

Karachi: The government in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday directed local authorities to take “emergency measures” after insurgents opened fire at a passenger train, wounding the driver and prompting security guards aboard the train to fire back.

The attack occurred in the Bolan district on Jaffar Express from Quetta to Peshawar, Dawn News quoted government spokesman Shahid Rind as saying.

Meanwhile, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif said the train, comprising nine coaches, had around 500 passengers on board.

“The train was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No 8. Efforts are being made to contact the passengers and staff,” the controller said.

A provincial government statement said an emergency was imposed at Sibi hospital and ambulances and security forces were on their way to the site.

Rind said the officials were facing difficulties in reaching the site due to the rocky terrain.

“The railway department has sent more trains to the site to provide rescue,” the statement further said.

“The scale of the incident and the possibility of terrorist elements are being determined. The Balochistan government has ordered that emergency measures be taken, and all institutions remain active.”

In October last year, Pakistan Railways had announced the restoration of train services between Quetta and Peshawar after a suspension of more than a month and a half.

Balochistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist attacks over the past year. In November 2024, at least 26 people were killed and 62 injured after a suicide blast ripped through a Quetta Railway Station.

The oil and mineral-rich Balochistan is Pakistan's largest but least populated province. It is a hub for the country's ethnic Baloch minority whose members say they face discrimination and exploitation by the central government.