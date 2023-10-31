Bangladesh: 2 dead in clashes on first day of three-day transport blockade called by BNP

Dhaka, Oct 31 (PTI) At least two people were killed and dozens injured in sporadic clashes in Bangladesh on the first day of a three-day transport blockade called by the opposition BNP to demand Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections early next year.

Advertisment

The paramilitary troops were deployed to guard highways and maintain law and order in major cities while armed police and other law enforcement agencies enforced a countrywide vigil.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) protestors clashed with police, torched and stoned vehicles, including ambulances, and tried to disrupt traffic by placing burning tyres on highways or regional roads, police said.

Police confirmed the deaths of two BNP activists in Kishoreganj while three policemen were critically injured in suburban Narayanganj in clashes with the protestors.

Advertisment

BNP leaders in Kishoreganj said that two party workers were "shot dead by police" during a rally. One of them died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, they said, adding that the clashes left over 100 activists injured.

In Dhaka, the protestors set on fire several buses and clashed with police and supporters of the ruling Awami League.

Most transport operators suspended inter-district services. The traffic was thin in the national capital and other cities though the railways and ferry services were operational throughout the country.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hasina in a press conference called BNP a "terrorist" organisation and ruled out talks with the opposition party led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia. She warned the opposition of the consequences if they continued the blockade.

At least four people, including a policeman, were killed over the weekend in Dhaka and elsewhere during violent protests by the opposition supporters.

The violence forced the BNP to abruptly end their rally. The party and its far-right ally Jamaat-e-Islami called a nationwide general strike on Sunday.

Advertisment

Dozens of BNP leaders and activists including the party’s secretary general or de facto leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were arrested for “instigating” violence or on charges like sabotage.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over political violence in Bangladesh. "We obviously are concerned," UN chief’s spokesman Stéphane Dujarric quoted Guterres as saying on Sunday.

He said it was important that "there be calm and respect for all people's freedom to express themselves in advance of the elections" also stressing the need to "respect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly”.

Advertisment

Seven countries, including the US, the UK and Canada, on Monday, condemned the political violence in Bangladesh.

Condoling the deaths of those killed in the violence over the weekend, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Norway, the UK and the UK called on all stakeholders to work together to "create conditions for free, fair, participatory, and peaceful elections".

The diplomatic missions of the seven countries expressed concern at the violence, urging all parties to "exercise restraint" and "eschew violence", in the joint statement issued on Monday.

Advertisment

The US said it would take action if necessary to support democracy in Bangladesh while TV footage showed several hundred pro-Awami League Bangladeshi Americans staging protest rallies in Washington and elsewhere in the US.

"We have made clear that we will take actions if necessary to support democracy in Bangladesh, and I would never preview those from the podium," US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said while responding to a question on Monday.

He also condemned the political violence particularly in Dhaka, saying "The reported killing of a police officer, a political activist, and the burning of a hospital and buses are unacceptable, as is violence against civilians, including journalists".

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Tuesday said that he hoped that all sides would engage in a "dialogue" without preconditions to de-escalate tensions and find a path forward to free, fair and peaceful elections.

"Political violence by any side has no place in democratic elections," he said, emerging from an exclusive meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at the EC office.

His comments annoyed Hasina who said, "What dialogue will we hold with killers?" "Has President Biden held any dialogue with Mr. Trump, let them have the dialogue first then I will sit in dialogue with them (BNP),” she told reporters at the press conference at her Gonobhaban official residence.

The premier said, "BNP must get the due punishment” for their brutal actions for hacking to death the policeman, journalists and the people'' and added that they (BNP) “actually do not want elections rather want to destabilise the country". PTI AR ZH AKJ ZH ZH