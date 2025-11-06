Bangladesh artists perform in Pakistan's Karachi after 18 years

Karachi, Nov 6 (PTI) Bangladeshi artists returned to Pakistan after 18 years with their presence at the World Culture Festival being held here, marking a renewed chapter in cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Bangladeshi artists, including a few Hindu performers, are participating at the Karachi Arts Council event, with one of them Shireen Jawad performing on Wednesday night.

Founder of Bangladesh Art Week, Neharika Mumtaz, who is leading the Bangladesh delegation here, said the invitation from the Arts Council to take part in the festival was a welcome opportunity.

“The opportunity for Bangladesh artists in Pakistan after nearly 18 years has allowed us to showcase the cultural diversity to the Pakistani people,” she said.

The diplomatic and political rift between the two countries for more than a decade had meant there were no official visits by Bangladeshi artists to Pakistan. The bilateral ties were at their lowest ebb during Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime, particularly when it initiated in 2010 the trial of collaborators of Pakistani troops during the 1971 Liberation War.

Violent student-led protests toppled Hasina's government on August 5, 2024, paving the way for revitalising ties with Islamabad.

The Bangladesh delegation includes Shireen Jawad, Suborna Morsheda, Faria Chowdhury, Shambhu Acharya, and Bubly Barna - who are performing at the festival representing music, dance and visual arts. The event started on October 30 and will continue till December 7.

A total of 140 countries are represented in the festival which has become the go to spot for Karachites.

The Karachi Arts Council President Ahmed Shah said the presence of Bangladeshi artists in the festival marks a renewed chapter in cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Shireen Jawad, who performed on Wednesday night, captivated the audience with her soulful performance and her Bengali songs were well received by the audience.

Visual artist Neharika highlighted Bangladeshi heritage, femininity, and traditional motifs through her striking art pieces displayed at the festival.

Shireen Jawad, who is visiting Pakistan for the first time, said she doesn’t feel like a foreigner because of the similarities between both countries.

Meeting artists from different nations and sharing cultures and experiences has been a memorable journey, she said.

Zakir Masood, a long time member of the Arts Council, said the festival showed that art and cultural exchanges can achieve more than any diplomacy between any two countries.

The festival participation comes days after a top Bangladeshi diplomat said that his country's ties with Pakistan have improved since last year, as he emphasised the need to establish direct sea links between Karachi and Chittagong to boost trade between the two nations.

Speaking at an event in the port city on Sunday, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain Khan said it was not a secret that ties between the two sides had not been good for the last 10-12 years, but things have changed now. “Relations have improved at every level and now Bangladeshi citizens are issued visas for Pakistan in 24 hours.” PTI CORR NPK NPK