Bangladesh: Candidates facing crimes against humanity charges to be disqualified from elections

Dhaka, Sep 4 (PTI) Bangladesh's interim government on Thursday said it has incorporated a new clause in the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act 1973 to disqualify a candidate from contesting an election if a chargesheet is filed against the person for committing crimes against humanity.
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, said the new clause was included to prevent anyone formally charged under the law from contesting parliamentary elections or remaining in or applying for government jobs.
"According to the newly added section, if a person is formally charged under Section 9 (1) of the said law, they will be disqualified from being elected or continuing as a Member of Parliament," Alam said.
"The accused would also be disqualified to be appointed or remain in any job of the republic,” Alam said, adding that the provision would simultaneously apply to intending contenders of local body polls and those who were already holding positions like mayors or district council chairmen.
Alam said the advisory council, effectively the cabinet, approved the proposed amendment to the law.
The development came a day after the Election Commission proposed that nobody declared as a fugitive by any court be debarred from contesting polls, and simultaneously suggested exclusion of an existing provision allowing contenders to file online their nomination papers.
The interim government, installed following a massive student-led campaign, has disbanded the activities of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League until its leaders, including the ex-premier, were tried, particularly on charges of committing crimes against humanity.
Most leaders of the Awami League and the past regime were imprisoned or on the run at home and abroad, as they were being tried on corruption charges as well.
Analysts said the new law approved by the interim government would limit further scopes for Awami League leaders to contest polls, even as independent candidates or nominees of any ally or friendly political party.
In May, unrest gripped the civil administration as the interim government decided to enact a law to ease the termination of any employee for alleged misconduct.
The protesters, however, were cooled as the government backed off, deciding that no employee would be fired without exhausting an investigation process.