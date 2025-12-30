Bangladesh Chief Adviser Yunus mourns death of Khaleda Zia

Dhaka, Dec 30 (PTI) Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Zia, the longtime chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a three-time prime minister, died earlier in the day in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

In a condolence message, Yunus said the nation has lost one of its great guardians with the passing of Zia, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by her death," he said.