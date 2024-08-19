Bangladesh: Complaint filed with International Crimes Tribunal against Hasina, 26 others

Dhaka, Aug 19 (PTI) A complaint was filed on Monday with Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against deposed premier Sheikh Hasina and 26 others, including former ministers of her cabinet, for committing alleged genocide and crimes against humanity.

Md Abul Hasan, the father of Shahriar Hasan Alvi, who was killed during the recent anti-discrimination students' movement, filed the complaint against 27 people, including 76-year-old Hasina and her cohorts and 500 unnamed others with the investigation agency of the ICT, state-run BSS news agency reported.

The other prominent accused in the complaints are former ministers Obaidul Quader, Rashed Khan Menon, Hasanul Huq Inu and former inspector general of police (IGP) Abdullah Al Mamun, it said.

The plaintiff filed cuttings of different newspapers and other documents with his complaint.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 after resigning from her post amidst unprecedented anti-government student-led protests.

Bangladesh's interim government has said it will try those involved in the killings during the recent mass movement of the students against the Hasina-led government in the International Crimes Tribunal.

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government, taking the death toll to more than 600 since the massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs first started in mid-July.

Last week, a separate complaint was filed with the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal against Hasina and eight others, accusing them of committing genocide and crimes against humanity during the mass movement of the students.

The tribunal on Wednesday started an investigation against the former premier and others in the case.