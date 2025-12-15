Bangladesh court grants five-day police remand for journalist Anis Alamgir

Dhaka, Dec 15 (PTI) A Bangladesh court on Monday granted a five-day police remand for journalist Anis Alamgir, a day after he was arrested in a case filed under the anti-terrorism act.

Alamgir, who is critical of the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus–led interim government, was detained by the police's detective branch from Dhaka's Dhanmondi area on Monday for questioning.

"Police filed a petition to place (journalist) Anis Alamgir in their custody for seven days for interrogation, while the court granted a five-day remand,” a court official said.

Police said three others, including famous actress Meher Afroz Shaon, were also accused in the case over their provocative comments on TV and social media, but there are no reports that they were detained or arrested so far.

"I am a journalist. I question (those who are in) power. I have been doing it for over two decades. It’s my job 'not to be subservient to anybody,'" Alamgir told the court.

According to the police's petition, Alamgir allegedly made comments during a TV talk show last month, stating that "the unpublished leaders of (deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded) Awami League have caused the government to shiver".

But Alamgir told the court, "Those who want to portray me as a slave of a particular party, it is their problem".

Police said Alamgir’s custodial interrogation was necessary to identify and arrest other absconding suspects linked to the case, as time constraints debarred them from interrogating him while he was in DB custody.

Alamgir had criticised the interim government on social media talk shows and social media platforms in recent months.

He worked for several media outlets and TV channels and taught journalism at a private university. He has been in the spotlight for his appearances on talk shows, where he made critical comments on contemporary political and social issues. PTI AR ZH