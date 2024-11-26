Bangladesh court orders jail for Hindu community leader

Dhaka, Nov 26 (PTI) A court in Bangladesh on Tuesday ordered to send to jail Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, after turning down his bail appeal.

“The court of Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam issued the order around 11:45 am on Tuesday,” BDNews24.com said.

The followers of the Hindu priest began to chant slogans in protest at the court premises as he was not granted bail, the news portal added.

Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Das from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

“Das was detained in line with a request from (regular police)," spokesman of the Police's Detective Branch Rezaul Karim said. However, the arrest was made without giving details of the charges.

Citing Sanatani Jagran Jote's key organiser, Gaurang Das Brahmachari, Bdnews24 news portal said on Monday that Das was supposed to go to Chattogram by air from Dhaka.

Earlier, on October 30, a case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community. PTI NPK NPK NPK