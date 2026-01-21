Bangladesh court sets Feb 9 for charge framing in sedition case against ousted PM Hasina

Dhaka, Jan 21 (PTI) A Bangladesh court on Wednesday set February 9 as the date for holding another hearing on charge framing in a sedition case filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 285 others.

The case relates to allegations that Hasina and several hundred Awami League members took part in a virtual meeting of a group called the 'Joy Bangla Brigade' in December 2024, during which they allegedly plotted to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Judge Md Abdus Salam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-9 passed the order, allowing separate pleas from the defence in this connection, state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

Of the 286 accused, 259, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, are still at large and are tried in absentia.

On October 14 last year, the court ordered publication of notices in newspapers asking the fugitives, including Hasina, to appear before the court.

According to the case statement, on December 19, 2024, a virtual meeting titled “Joy Bangla Brigade” was held, where participants allegedly vowed to wage a civil war to reinstall Hasina as the country’s prime minister.

A total of 577 individuals at home and abroad joined the Zoom meeting, expressing their commitment to follow her directives.

The CID investigation found that the online meeting, hosted by US Awami League leader Dr Rabbi Alam, contained discussions that aimed to resist the lawful government and incited rebellion against the state, BSS reported.

CID ASP Md Enamul Haque filed the sedition case against Hasina and 72 others with the court on March 27, 2025.

After the investigation, the CID officer submitted a charge sheet on August 14 against 286 individuals, including Hasina. The court accepted the charge sheet and issued arrest warrants against all the accused.

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November by a special tribunal for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests.

Hasina, who was ousted after violent student-led protests over July and August 2024, fled to India on August 5 that year.

Three days later, Muhammad Yunus took over as head of the interim government, which disbanded Hasina's Awami League party through an executive order. PTI GSP GSP