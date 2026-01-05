Bangladesh court sets Jan 21 for charge framing in sedition case against Hasina

Dhaka, Jan 5 (PTI) A Bangladesh court on Monday set January 21 as the date for framing charges in a sedition case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 285 others.

The case relates to allegations that Hasina and several hundred Awami League members took part in a virtual meeting of a group called the 'Joy Bangla Brigade' in December 2024, during which they allegedly plotted to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, news portal tbsnews.net reported.

The group is a strong supporter of the Awami League and the legacy of Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Following the hearing, Judge Abdus Salam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-9 set January 21 as the date for framing charges against Hasina and 285 others, it said.

Hasina has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a massive nationwide student-led protest. Yunus took charge as head of the interim government on August 8, the same year.

The case was filed in March last year by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which submitted a charge sheet on July 30, naming 286 accused.

The court accepted the charge sheet on August 14 and issued arrest warrants against the accused. A travel ban was imposed on September 11, while on October 14, the court ordered newspaper notices directing 261 absconding accused, including Hasina, to appear before it, the news portal report said.

In November last year, the case was transferred from the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court after it was deemed ready for trial.

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November by a special tribunal for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year.