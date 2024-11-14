Bangladesh Editors' Council slams interim govt's move to revoke 167 press accreditations

Dhaka, Nov 13 (PTI) The Editors’ Council of Bangladesh has condemned a decision by the interim government to cancel press accreditations for 167 journalists and said that the action threatens press freedom and undermines a democratic environment by risking censorship and creating a restrictive media atmosphere.

The Press Information Department (PID) has revoked the accreditation cards of 167 journalists in three phases, including many seasoned professionals and editors, sparking concern within the Editors Council, Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported on Tuesday.

While the Ministry of Information holds the right to investigate any misuse of accreditation, the Editors Council believes cancelling press cards without clear allegations or proof sets a dangerous precedent, according to a press release issued by the council.

This action threatens press freedom and undermines a democratic environment by risking censorship and creating a restrictive media atmosphere — one that echoes undemocratic practices reminiscent of past authoritarian regimes, the council said.

The Editors Council urged the Ministry of Information to refrain from actions lacking specific charges and evidence, halt attacks on the media, and uphold measures that promote independent, democratic journalism, the newspaper said. PTI SCY SCY SCY