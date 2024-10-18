Bangladesh election realistically possible by 2025, says law adviser

Dhaka, Oct 18 (PTI) Bangladesh’s Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said the next election could be held in 2025 after completing the pre-election preparations, including the formation of a new Election Commission, a media report said on Friday.

Advertisment

A search committee will be formed soon to help form the new Election Commission, the new EC will then prepare a flawless voters' list, and then the election will be held, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper said quoting Nazrul.

"I think realistically, holding the election can be possible by next year. There are many factors. This is a preliminary assumption to me," the law adviser told a news channel on Thursday night while responding to a question. PTI GSP GSP