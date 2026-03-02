Bangladesh expresses sorrow over assassination of Iran's supreme leader

Dhaka, Mar 2 (PTI) Bangladesh Monday expressed sorrow over the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a "targeted attack", describing the joint attack by the US and Israel as a violation of international law and norms.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Saturday, assassinating the 86-year-old leader, alongside family members, including his daughter and grandchildren. Since then, Iran has targeted multiple US bases in the surrounding Gulf States.

"The (Bangladesh) government is saddened to learn that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in a targeted attack, which is a violation of international law and norms," the foreign office said in a statement.

It said Bangladesh believed that conflict brings no solution and only dialogue, mutual respect and adherence to international law can resolve disputes.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, who previously served as security adviser in Muhammad Yunus’ past interim regime, told reporters that Bangladesh's "position is very clear”.

"Our priority is to protect the interests of our people- our citizens who are now staying in that region...If our citizens are affected, whether on this side or the other side of the barbed-wire fence, we will stand by them,” he said.

According to media reports, at least two Bangladeshis, one in Bahrain and another in the United Arab Emirates, were killed and seven others wounded in the ongoing conflict.

Bangladesh earlier issued a statement condemning the violation of the sovereignty of Middle Eastern nations of Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. PTI AR ZH ZH