Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Hossain to visit China

Beijing, Jan 17 (PTI) Bangladesh interim government’s Adviser for Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain will visit China from January 20 to 24 during which he will hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Beijing announced here on Friday.

Advertisment

Hossain will be the highest level of the interim government to visit China after former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following a massive public protest in August last year.

Her government was replaced by an interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus.

Days ahead of the protests, Hasina visited China on an official visit.

Advertisment

Since the takeover of the interim government, the ruling Chinese Communist Party hosted the visits of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) followed by a delegation of Bangladesh Islamic parties, including the hardline Jamaat-e-Islami.

Commenting on Hossain’s visit, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here that China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to strengthen interactions at various levels, enhance political mutual trust, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and exchanges and cooperation in other fields.

The China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership will be enhanced, he added. PTI KJV GSP GSP