Bangladesh government to launch peace award named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Dhaka, May 22 (PTI) The Bangladesh government is set to introduce an international peace award named after the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from 2025 onwards, that would carry a USD 1,00,000 prize money.

“The Cabinet has approved the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Peace Award Policy, 2024,” the Awami League, the party of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, posted on X.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said the award will be given every two years under one category. It will consist of USD 1,00,000 and a gold medal weighing 50g of 18-carat gold, the Daily Star newspaper reported. The award will be launched in 2025, he added.

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Peace Award would be given to any individual, organisation, or institution from anywhere in the world for their contributions to establishing peace.

However, Hossain said that the members of the jury board for this award have not yet been finalised.

Individuals who have received the Nobel or other international peace awards, governments of any country, heads of state, or members of parliament from those countries can propose names of individuals or organisations for this award, the report said. PTI GSP AKJ GSP