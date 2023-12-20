Bangladesh in turmoil: Train set ablaze amid opposition strike, four killed

New Delhi: Amid a nationwide strike called by the opposition in Bangladesh to demand the government's resignation ahead of next month's election, a tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday as protesters set a train ablaze, resulting in the death of at least four people in the train.

This incident marks the latest escalation in anti-government protests that have seen numerous vehicles, including buses, set on fire, leading to the death of six individuals since the eruption of violence on October 28 during an opposition rally.

Media quoting Shahja Han Shikder, a fire service official, supporters of the strike intentionally ignited three compartments of an express train. The aftermath of the blaze revealed four fatalities within one of the affected compartments.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), in the absence of its top leaders who are either incarcerated or in exile, is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The opposition advocates for the establishment of a neutral government to supervise the upcoming January 7 polls, a process they have chosen to boycott.

Despite persistent calls from the opposition for her resignation, Prime Minister Hasina, vying for her fourth consecutive term, has refused, placing blame on the BNP for the recent violent street protests supporting their demands.

In preparation for the upcoming elections, Hasina's Awami League has collaborated with its ally, the Jatiya Party, to jointly contest 26 out of the 300 constituencies. This alliance allows the Jatiya Party to field candidates in a total of 283 seats.

International rights groups have accused the government of targeting opposition leaders and their supporters, an allegation vehemently denied by the authorities. Pressure from Western nations mounts on Bangladesh to ensure free, fair, and participatory elections.

As a precaution against potential violence, the Bangladesh election panel has decided to deploy the army starting from December 29. Details regarding the number of passengers aboard the train, which was en route from the northern region of Netrokona to Dhaka, remain unclear.