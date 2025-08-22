Bangladesh interim govt warns media against publicising Sheikh Hasina's statements

Dhaka, Aug 22 (PTI) Bangladesh's interim government on Friday warned media outlets against broadcasting or publicising statements by Awami League leader and deposed premier Sheikh Hasina, saying that instant legal action will be taken against those violating the order.

"We are warning officials of media involved in such criminal dissemination activities and resolutely inform all that if anyone in future circulates Sheikh Hasina's statements, instant legal actions will be taken,” said a statement issued by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s press wing.

The announcement said the broadcasting and publicity of audio of Hasina on television channels, news and online portals is a "serious violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009".

It described Hasina as "a convicted criminal and fugitive accused of mass killings and crimes against humanity." Hasina, who was ousted in a street movement on August 5, 2024, is being tried in absentia at the International Crimes Tribunal on several charges. The tribunal, however, has yet to convict her of any of those charges. Hasina's supporters say the charges against her are politically motivated.

In December, the tribunal banned the broadcasting of Hasina's statements.

Noting that some media outlets, defying the law and court orders, broadcast a speech of Hasina on Thursday, the statement said, "At this crucial moment in our nation's history, we cannot take the risk of creating any unnecessary confusion".

"It is important to remember that Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh after being accused of ordering the massacre of hundreds of peaceful protesters during the July uprising," it said.

Referring to preparations for holding a free and fair election, it said that the interim government is working to guide Bangladesh towards a future built on justice, accountability, and democratic integrity.

"For the first time in generations, the people of Bangladesh are preparing for truly free and fair elections," it added.

"At such a time, we urge the media outlet to exercise responsibility and restraint in broadcasting Sheikh Hasina's audios or speeches, which are designed to incite instability and violence in Bangladesh," it added.

Earlier this month, Yunus said the elections would be held in February, and the Election Commission subsequently announced that the polls would be held in the first week of February.

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has emerged as the single largest party in Awami League’s absence after Yunus’ government disbanded its activities under an executive order.

An offshoot of Students Against Discrimination (SAD), which led protests against then-premier Sheikh Hasina, formed the National Citizen Party (NCP) in February, apparently with Yunus’ blessings. The NCP is believed to have developed ties with the far-right Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamist groups against the BNP.

Despite assurances by Yunus and several of his advisers about free and fair polls within the announced deadline, a sense of uncertainty grew among political parties because of the comments and gestures of the NCP. PTI AR ZH ZH