Bangladesh interim govt's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus visits army headquarters

Dhaka, Sep 15 (PTI) Bangladesh interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Sunday for the first time visited the army headquarters, where he was briefed about important issues of national security.

On his arrival at the army headquarters, Army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman welcomed Yunus, the army said in a press release.

The chief adviser was briefed on important issues of national security, the state-run BSS news agency reported, citing the release.

Valuable directives given by the Chief Adviser during his visit will be very helpful in playing an effective role in every aspect of the formulation and implementation of the future action plan collectively, it added.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Yunus' Special Assistant on Defence and Improving National Unity Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, chiefs of navy and air force, and chiefs and director generals of different law enforcement and intelligence agencies, among others, were present at that time.

Yunus, the 84-year-old economist, was appointed Bangladesh's Chief Adviser by the president following the resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina who fled the country on August 5 amidst student-led mass protests. PTI ZH ZH