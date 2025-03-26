Bangladesh interim govt's Chief Adviser Yunus arrives in China

Beijing, Mar 26 (PTI) Bangladesh interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus arrived in China on Wednesday on a four-day visit, during which he will hold talks with President Xi Jinping.

Billed as a key visit to reorient Bangladesh-China ties after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, Yunus arrived in China's Hainan province, where he will attend the Boao Forum for Asia, the annual meeting of Beijing's strategic think-tank, according to Bangladesh media reports.

He will later travel to Beijing, where he will meet President Xi on March 28.

Ahead of their meeting, Xi sent a congratulatory message to Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin on the country's independence day, hoping to strengthen high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative and further enhance the overall strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, a report in Dhaka Tribune said.

He highlighted that over the past half-century, China and Bangladesh have consistently developed their relationship based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

Both countries have always respected each other, treated each other equally, and cooperated, he said.

He said cooperation in various sectors between the two countries has been fruitful, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both nations.

Focusing on China-Bangladesh relations, he emphasized that on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the "China-Bangladesh Year of Humanitarian and Cultural Exchange," both countries enhance cooperation in high-quality BRI.

Prime Minister Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Yunus, the report said.

Since the fall of the Hasina government, China has hosted several delegations, including Bangladesh's Adviser for Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain, and hardline Islamic parties such as the Jamaat-e-Islami and the opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP).

According to the Bangladesh media, during Hossain's visit in January this year, China agreed to extend Bangladesh's loan repayment period, ensure duty-free, quota-free market access for Bangladeshi products, and designate hospitals in Kunming for Bangladeshi patients' treatment, bolstering bilateral ties.

Beijing also agreed to consider Dhaka's request to reduce the interest rate of Chinese loans to Bangladesh.

Last July, Hasina visited China, a month after which she was toppled. She fled to India.

During her visit, the two countries had elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, signifying the importance China attaches to its ties with Dhaka.