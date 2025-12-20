Bangladesh Liberation War’s deputy commander Khandker passes away

Dhaka, Dec 20 (PTI) A top Mukti Bahini leader during its 1971 Liberation War Air Vice Marshal (retd) A K Khandker - who was present when Pakistani troops surrendered to the India-Bangladesh joint forces on December 16 over five decades ago - passed away on Saturday.

He was 95.

“Khandker breathed his last due to age-related complications around 10:35 am today (December 20),” said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Defence Ministry.

He represented Bangladesh at the December 16, 1971 ceremony in Dhaka when Pakistani troops led by Lieutenant General AAK Niazi surrendered to the India-Bangladesh joint forces led by India’s Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora.

Khandker, the recipient of gallantry award Bir Uttam, was the second in command of the Mukti Bahini, Bangladesh’s Liberation War forces, headed by General M A G Osmany and then became the first Air Force chief to play a pioneering role in raising the country’s air power.

In recognition of his contributions to the war efforts, Bangladesh awarded him the Independence Award, the highest civilian award, in 2011.

Interim government chief Muhammad Yunus paid tribute to the veteran saying, “He played a vital role in achieving independence by demonstrating courage, foresight and leadership during the 1971 Liberation War.” As deputy chief of staff of the Mukti Bahini, Khandker's strategic decisions, organisational skills and unwavering patriotism further strengthened the liberation struggle, Yunus said in a statement.

Khandker had joined the then Pakistan Air Force in 1952 and served as a fighter pilot and instructor before joining the Liberation War against Pakistan in 1971.

In subsequent years, he served as Bangladesh High Commissioner to India and ambassador to Australia.

He later served as the planning minister during the then President Hussain Muhammad Ershad's rule and again was charged with the same portfolio in 2009, when deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League was elected to power.

Khandker was elected twice to parliament on Awami League ticket from his home district in northeastern Pabna.

He was regarded a key-figure in establishing in 2007 the 'Sector Commanders Forum' by organising Liberation War time sector and sub-sector commanders to wage a campaign to offset forces which were opposed to Bangladesh's independence in 1971.