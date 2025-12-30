Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday described former prime minister Khaleda Zia as a “great guardian” whose role in the country’s democratic journey would be remembered forever, as he expressed profound sorrow at her death.

In a condolence message posted on his X handle, Yunus said he was “deeply saddened and grief-stricken” by the passing of Zia, noting that the nation had lost not just a political leader but a towering stateswoman who represented an important chapter in Bangladesh’s history.

With the passing of Zia, "the nation has lost a great guardian", he said.

Zia, the longtime chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a three-time prime minister, died at around 6 am local time after a prolonged illness at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. She was 80.

Yunus said Zia’s role in establishing democracy, nurturing a multi-party political culture and safeguarding the rights of the people will be remembered forever.

"Through her uncompromising leadership, the nation was repeatedly freed from undemocratic conditions and inspired to regain liberty. The nation will remember her contributions to the country and its people with respect," he said.

Despite political differences, Yunus said, her long political journey, dedicated to national welfare, people-oriented leadership, and firm resolve, consistently showed the way forward.

"With her death, Bangladesh has lost an experienced and proven stateswoman," he said.

Recalling her political life, Yunus said Zia was Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and "led the struggle to restore democracy against autocracy".

Her "strong leadership played a decisive role in bringing down the nine-year-long autocratic rule of HM Ershad", Yunus said.

He said after becoming prime minister in 1991, Zia laid a strong foundation for the economy through liberalisation.

During what he described as Sheikh Hasina’s “fascist rule”, Yunus said, Zia emerged as a "unique symbol of struggle and resistance", inspiring the nation through her steadfast stance.

The Chief Adviser alleged that due to her political success, Zia became a victim of “extreme political vengeance”, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison in what he called "false and fabricated cases", and endured long periods of incarceration.

Yunus expressed deep condolences to Zia’s bereaved family and to the leaders and activists of BNP. Calling her death an irreparable loss for the nation, he urged people to remain calm and patient and requested citizens to pray for the departed leader.