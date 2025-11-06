Bangladesh Military withdraws half of troops engaged in assisting civilian authorities

Dhaka, Nov 6 (PTI) Bangladesh military withdrew “half of the troops” assisting civilian authorities in maintaining law and order, days after the Army, Navy and Air Force Chiefs met with Yunus.

Army chief General Waker-us-Zaman, along with Navy chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan and Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, met with Yunus on November 1.

The government said the soldiers were withdrawn on Wednesday for “rest and election-related training”.

However, the army chief earlier said the troops were on policing duties, which was not their job, and their stay outside the barracks would affect their actual professional duties.

A senior general on Wednesday said the military wanted to take the troops back to barracks as soon as possible.

"We have been outside the barracks for the past 15 months," General Officer Commanding of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), Lieutenant General Md Mainur Rahman, told a media briefing.