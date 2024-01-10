Bangladesh names 36-member council of ministers in new government

Dhaka, Jan 10 (PTI) Bangladesh on Wednesday announced the list of the 36-member Council of Ministers, including several incumbent ministers, who are set to be sworn in on Thursday under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The list includes 25 Cabinet and 11 state ministers, who will be administered the oath of office by President Mohammad Shahabuddin.

According to the list, 14 incumbent ministers were dropped from the Cabinet, including heavyweights like Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal, Planning Minister Abdul Mannan, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

“We have received a list of 25 Cabinet ministers and 11 state ministers. With honourable Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina), the total number stands at 37,” Hossain said during a press conference at his office.

The strength of the existing council of ministers was 44.

Names of 13 junior ministers of the 18 current state ministers have also not appeared in the new list, including that of junior minister for foreign affairs, Shahriar Alam.

The new Council of Ministers list named 14 new faces as Cabinet ministers and seven as state ministers.

Simin Hossain Rimi, the daughter of the first prime minister of Bangladesh, Tazuddin Ahmed, is among the new faces named on the state ministers list.

According to Cabinet division officials, the list of portfolios of the new cabinet and junior ministers was expected soon.

Bangladesh went to polls on Sunday, in which the ruling Awami League headed by Prime Minister Hasina won 222 seats; the Jatiya Party 11 seats; the Workers' Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Bangladesh Kalyan Party one seat each; and independent candidates won 61 seats. PTI AR GRS AKJ GRS GRS