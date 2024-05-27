Bangladesh PM Hasina reiterates commitment to execute verdicts against arch-rival Khalida Zia's son

Dhaka, May 27 (PTI) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her government's firm determination to bring back her arch-rival Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman from London and execute the court verdict against him.

Rahman, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) President who has helmed the largest opposition party since the 2018 jailing of his mother, two-time Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has been in London since his conviction six years ago in absentia. The court ruled that he masterminded a deadly grenade attack on a campaign rally attended by Hasina and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Rahman, 56, insists the charge is politically fabricated.

"Those who will carry out arson attacks and burn people must not be spared. Whichever the big brother they maintain and whatever they do, we will not spare them, it's clear. Our actions will continue against those who will cause damage to people," Hasina, 76, said.

"Now the only task is to bring back the black sheep (Tarique). We will bring the convict in the 10-truck arms haul case, August 21, 2004, grenade attack and champion corruption from wherever he stays and execute the sentences," she said on Sunday.

"We have already held discussions with the British government so that they repatriate the fugitive convict to us to execute his conviction," she said.

Hasina said the people of the country did not want to see the militants and arsonists in power again.

"If the punishment of the black sheep (Tarique) is executed, the countrymen will get free from the grips of the militants and arsonists," she said.

Referring to arson attacks in the country in 2013, 2014 and 2015, she said recurrence of such heinous acts will be stopped.

Hasina said she will ensure peace and security with the execution of the court verdicts against Rahman and the fugitive convicted killers of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also her father, after bringing them back to Bangladesh.

"My target is to ensure economic freedom and continued journey towards prosperity alongside ensuring peace and security. We are working to attain the goal," she said.

The Awami League president asked the party leaders and activists to give a befitting reply to those who want to misguide the people.

She said that conspiracies were being hatched to topple her government and that she might have to face the same consequences her father had faced, The Daily Star reported.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated on August 15, 1975, along with most of his family members except for his two daughters, including Sheikh Hasina who had been staying abroad at that time.

Meanwhile, Hasina said that conspiracies did not bother her and she would never bow down to pressure. PTI PY AKJ PY PY