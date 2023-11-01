Bangladesh PM Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed voted as new WHO regional director

Dhaka, Nov 1 (PTI) Bangladesh on Wednesday said the election of Saima Wazed as the WHO's new regional director for the South-East Asia region reflects the recognition of her passion for public health and demonstrates the confidence and trust in her leadership skills.

Wazed, the daughter of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was voted as the World Health Organisation’s new regional director for South-East Asia for a four-year term beginning in 2024, the global health organisation said on Wednesday.

"Member states voted to nominate Saima Wazed during a closed meeting at the seventy-sixth session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia Region," the WHO statement said.

Wazed, 50, defeated Dr Shambhu Prasad Acharya, the lone candidate from Nepal to get the post.

Wazed is known for her global campaign for mental health with an extra focus on autism.

"Thank you to @WHOSEARO Member States for choosing me to be their next Regional Director!" Wazed wrote on X.

"I would like to pay tribute to our outgoing Regional Director, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, for her decade of service to the public health of our region. A special tribute as well for my fellow nominee in this race, Dr. Acharya. In his long and distinguished career, he has been an invaluable asset to @WHO- and I hope our region will continue to benefit from his knowledge and experience. I look forward to building a healthier South-East Asia," she posted.

Officials familiar with the election process said in line with the practice, the nomination would be submitted to the WHO Executive Board during its 154th session from January 22-27 next year in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The newly appointed regional director will take office on February 1, 2024,” Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Wazed will hold the post from 2024-2028.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conducted an effective campaign in favour of the Bangladesh candidature since the very beginning of the election process.

The ministry said Wazed was elected in a secret ballot with the participation of 10 other member States of the WHO regional nations, including India, while she bagged eight votes and her contender Dr Acharya of Nepal received two.

“This election with overwhelming support reflects the recognition of Saima’s passion and relentless work in public health and demonstrates the confidence and trust of the region in her leadership skills,” the ministry said.

The South-East Asia Regional Organisation (SEARO) is one of the six regions of WHO with its headquarters in New Delhi.

The SEARO comprises 11 countries -- Bangladesh, Bhutan, DPR Korea, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Timor Leste -- and is headed by the regional director nominated by the member countries. PTI AR PY AKJ PY PY