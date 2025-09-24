Bangladesh police arrests 244 activists of disbanded Awami League

Dhaka, Sep 24 (PTI) Bangladesh police on Wednesday arrested 244 activists of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's now disbanded Awami League as they staged several flash processions here.

Fourteen crude bombs and seven banners were also seized from the activists during their arrest, Dhaka metropolitan police's additional commissioner SN Nazrul Islam told reporters.

"The 244 people arrested from the processions at different parts of the city are leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations," Islam said.

Over 500 Awami League leaders and activists have been arrested by the police in previous such drives in the capital so far, he said, adding that the arrest of the 244 activists in a single day was the highest number so far.

Islam said that the seizure of crude bombs and banners were made "with the help of people" in neighbourhoods at Uttara, Farmgate, and Tejgaon areas of the capital.

In recent months, activists of the banned party have been staging flash processions, dispersing quickly after their protest marches to evade police action, according to newspaper reports and eyewitnesses.

"They (Awami League activists) are orchestrating actions to disrupt law and order ahead of the (planned February) elections," Islam said.

Earlier, the interim government led by Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus ordered the police to prevent such demonstrations or face punitive action.

According to newspaper reports, authorities withdrew three Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) officers for "negligence of duty" earlier this week.

Earlier a patrol inspector was suspended after rallies were held on September 13 in the Agargaon area.

Last week, DMP Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Shazzat Ali warned field officers of dismissal if Awami League activists or supporters carried out flash processions.

"I don't understand what you are doing?...I have already made it clear in meetings — if a procession takes place in any area, the officer-in-charge will face action. There is no alternative," Bangladesh's mass circulation Business Standard newspaper quoted him as saying at a police officers' meeting.

The Awami League was officially disbanded on May 12 by the interim government under an overnight revised anti-terrorism law.