Bangladesh police arrests two activists for distributing Awami League leaflets

Dhaka, Feb 4 (PTI) Bangladesh police arrested two people for distributing leaflets of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, a day after the interim government warned of punitive actions for such a campaign.

Police arrested them on Monday night following a video of leaflet distribution published on the Facebook page of the Awami League, Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"They were arrested at an autorickshaw garage in the Sonakanda area of Bandar upazila, Narayanganj, on Monday night,” the paper said, quoting a police officer.

It added that they had been distributing leaflets for the past two days in line with a “central directive of the Awami League”.

Police said the two activists were in their custody awaiting subsequent legal procedures as the leaflets had “content that could cause a disruption to law and order”.

The arrests came hours after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ Press Secretary Shafiq Alam said that anyone distributing leaflets in support of the "fascist" Awami League would be arrested.

The nearly 16-year Awami League regime was toppled in a student-led mass protest on August 5. Three days later, Yunus and his council of advisers were sworn in as the interim government.

"The cohorts of the fallen fascist are trying to create issues and distributing leaflets. Our strong message to those who will distribute leaflets (is), they will be arrested," Alam said on Monday.

He said that action would be taken because the content included issues that could destabilise law and order as the cohorts of the fallen regime were spreading disinformation online.

Alam’s comments came hours after a group of angry people assaulted two detained Awami League activists at a court's premises in southern town Lakshmipur when they chanted “Joy Bangla” deemed to be the AL party slogan. They were arrested while distributing Awami League leaflets.

“They (Awami Leaguers) waged a propaganda war against us the way they are spreading disinformation, particularly in Indian newspapers... We assume those among the fallen autocrats have smuggled out billions of dollars are getting this (propaganda) done,” Alam said.

The Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, a students’ platform which led the July-August 2024 uprising, earlier demanded the party be banned but Awami League’s archrival ex-premier Khaleda Zia’s BNP and several other parties opposed the idea.

Hasina fled the country for India on August 5 while most of her senior colleagues in the party and cabinet were arrested or are on the run at home and abroad.

Most of them were accused of committing crimes against humanity through the enforced disappearance of political opponents over the years and killing hundreds through ruthless police actions during the July movement. PTI AR ZH ZH