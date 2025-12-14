Bangladesh police detain senior journalist

Dhaka, Dec 14 (PTI) Bangladesh police on Sunday detained a senior journalist critical of the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus–led interim government.

The police's detective branch (DB) detained Anis Alamgir from Dhaka's Dhanmondi area for questioning on "several issues", a senior official told reporters.

“He has been taken to the DB office for questioning on several issues. The interrogation is currently underway,” DB chief Shafiqul Islam said, adding that further details would be disclosed at the end of the questioning.

Reports suggested plainclothes police personnel picked up Alamgir from a gym in the evening.

"I was picked up from a gym in Dhanondi at around 7.30 PM. DB officials said their chief would speak to me," mass circulation Prothom Alo newspaper quoted him as saying over the phone.

Alamgir had criticised the interim government on social media talk shows and social media platforms in recent months.

He worked for several media outlets and TV channels and taught journalism at a private university. He has been in the spotlight for his appearances on talk shows, where he made critical comments on contemporary political and social issues. PTI AR GRS GRS GRS