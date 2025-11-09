Bangladesh police stages drill amid fears of unrest in capital: Reports

Dhaka, Nov 9 (PTI) Bangladesh police has carried out a large-scale coordinated security drill at key points of the capital ahead of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League’s “Dhaka Lockdown” programme on November 13.

Several newspapers quoting unidentified sources in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said some 7,000 policemen took part in a drill on Saturday at 142 locations, including interim government chief Muhammad Yunus’ residence, to contain possible violent street protests next week.

Witnesses reported increased police presence across Dhaka, which enhanced concerns among residents of the capital about the law and order situation on November 13.

Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanok, currently in India, has announced a “lockdown-like” protest programme for November 13, but police did not confirm whether current deployments were linked to his announcement.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) is set to announce a date for delivering judgment against deposed prime minister Hasina after her trial in absentia on charges of alleged crimes against humanity.

The DMP, however, called the deployment part of their “regular security exercise” as a huge number of policemen in riot gear, including steel helmets and body armour, were seen at key intersections across the capital, stopping pedestrians for bag checks and questioning, and inspecting suspicious vehicles.

"Our regular operational activities include quick-response drills to ensure readiness for any kind of emergency," DMP spokesman Muhammad Talebur Rahman told reporters.

He, however, added that officers of various ranks took part in Saturday’s exercise.

A DMP official preferring anonymity said the “mega drill” was meant not only to test coordination and readiness of police but also to serve as a deterrent to any potential acts of violence or unrest in the capital ahead of November 13.

The police drill came three days after the army, which has been on policing duty for the past 15 months, withdrew half of its some 60,000 troops, saying they needed rest and training but promised to extend its full support for the planned February election with the redeployment of extra forces.

A student-led protest ousted Hasina’s regime on August 5, 2024, after which she took refuge in India while most leaders of her party and the government were subsequently arrested or are on the run at home and abroad, as courts generally decline to grant their bail petition.

Yunus flew from Paris to assume the charge of the interim government as the nominee of the student protestors and subsequently disbanded the Awami League until its leaders, including Hasina, were “served justice” for crimes they committed.

Bangladesh’s political landscape turned murky with the exclusion of Awami League from carrying out political activities and amid growing feuds among other major parties like ex-premier Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

But despite the ban, Awami League leaders and activists were routinely staging flash street marches appearing on major thoroughfares, disappearing before any police crackdown on them.

DMP said at least 3,000 Awami League activists and leaders of its grassroots units were arrested until last month, while drives were underway every day to arrest them raiding their hideouts. PTI AR RD GRS GRS