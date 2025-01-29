Bangladesh police’s northwestern chief orders re-arrest of Awami League activists

Dhaka, Feb 25 (PTI) Bangladesh police’s northwestern Rajshahi range chief has ordered that leaders and activists of the banned Awami League who were released on bail after court orders be arrested again by "implicating them in other cases”, according to newspaper reports on Wednesday.

"Leaders and activists of banned or suspended fascist organisations who are being released on bail and capable of strengthening, reorganising the party and demonstrating activities at the field level, must be shown arrested in other cases after their bail,” Deputy Inspector General of Police’s Rajshahi range Mohammad Shahjahan said.

The mass circulation Ittefaq and several other newspapers obtained the copy of the order which, however, said those who do not possess “such characteristics do not need to be shown arrested for now".

Shahjahan signed the order two days ago asking police units covering eight northwestern districts under his purview to follow the order calling the matter “important”.

The interim government of Muhammad Yunus disbanded the activities of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League last year under an executive order while a violent student-led street protest called July Uprising toppled her government on August 5, 2024.

Since then, Hasina has been living in India while the interim regime sent several thousands of her party leaders and workers to jail prompting many others to be on the run at home and abroad.

The courts across the country in the past several days ordered the release of some of them on bail after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) assumed power following this month’s election.

Approached by reporters, Shahjahan said the order did not mention any specific political party or organisation by name.

"We didn't mention any specific political parties or organisations. As they're already banned, we instructed our officials to nab or show them arrested in other cases if they try to destabilise the country again after getting bail," he said. PTI AR GSP GSP