Bangladesh President Shahabuddin casts vote; says voting best way to choose country's leadership

Dhaka, Jan 3 (PTI) Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday said that voting was the most acceptable method in selecting the leadership of the country democratically and urged people to fulfil their civic duty by voting in Sunday's general election.

Shahabuddin's remarks after casting his vote through the postal ballot assume significance as the main opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former prime minister Khalida Zia is boycotting the January 7 election.

The BNP is demanding an interim non-party neutral government to hold the election. The demand was rejected by the government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is heading the ruling Awami League.

Shahabuddin and his wife, Dr Rebeka Sultana, cast their vote at the Credential Hall of Bangabhaban in Dhaka, The Daily Star newspaper reported. They are both voters of their hometown, Pabna.

"Let's vote ourselves and encourage others to cast (a) vote," the president told the journalists after casting his vote.

"Voting is the democratic right of the people. As a citizen, it is our duty to vote," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Asserting that people give their democratic verdict by casting their vote, Shahabuddin said, "Voting is the most acceptable method in selecting the leadership in a democratic manner." The president added that he was hopeful that the election would be held in a peaceful and festive environment with the participation of all, the report said.

According to the Election Commission Secretariat, registered voters, those imprisoned or in legal custody, expatriates, and polling officers can also vote through postal ballots in the January 7 general polls, the report said.

The BNP boycotted the 2014 election but took part in the 2018 polls, which party leaders later said was a mistake, alleging that the voting was marred with widespread rigging and intimidation.

According to Human Rights Watch, political violence in the country has killed at least 16 people, including two police officers, and injured thousands more in the past three months, when dozens of vehicles, including buses and trucks, were set on fire.

Bangladesh has deployed armed forces to assist the administration in holding the upcoming national election in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

The US and other major Western countries called for dialogue between the ruling Awami League and particularly with the BNP to ensure an inclusive and credible election, which saw no headway due to reluctance from both sides.

With the BNP boycotting the election and no other credible opposition party against it, Hasina's Awami League is likely to gain the upper hand and will likely form the government for the fourth consecutive term.