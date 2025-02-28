Bangladesh recognises 1,401 people injured in July Uprising as 'July Warriors'

Dhaka, Feb 28 (PTI) The Bangladesh government has recognised as 'July warriors' 1,401 people who were injured in last year’s mass uprising that led to the toppling of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement spearheaded the uprising, which resulted in the end of Hasina’s over 15-year rule on August 5 last year. Hasina fled to India following her ouster.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs issued two gazette notifications on Thursday officially recognising those injured in the uprising, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Category A listed 493 people who were critically injured in the uprising, while 908 people who were seriously injured were placed in Category B, according to the report.

The government will provide financial aid to the families of the dead and the injured named in the lists. Those injured will also receive monthly allowances based on their category, the bdnews24.com news portal reported.

A recent UN fact-finding report covered the period from July 1 to August 15 during the violent agitation by protesting students demanding Hasina’s ouster, followed by days of attacks on Awami League supporters and minorities, including Hindus.

It estimated that "as many as 1,400 people may have been killed” over 45 days. PTI GRS GRS GRS