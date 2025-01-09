Bangladesh rejects allegations of mistreatment of Indian fishermen

Dhaka, Jan 9 (PTI) Bangladesh on Thursday rejected as “baseless and fabricated” the allegations about mistreatment of Indian fishermen, an apparent reference to recent remarks by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Expressing its “utter dismay and deep disappointment,” Bangladesh Foreign Ministry also urged “all parties” to avoid such unfounded accusations that undermine the “spirit of bilateral cooperation and mutual respect.” Banerjee had on Monday alleged that some of the 95 fishermen, who were released by Bangladesh recently, were beaten up in jail.

“I found some of them were limping. When asked, the fishermen told me that they were assaulted in jail with their hands tied. As a result, they have injuries below the waist and the legs ... They were crying while talking to me,” Banerjee had said at the felicitation of the released fishermen.

They were arrested for illegally entering Bangladesh waters more than two months ago.

“Bangladesh expresses its utter dismay and deep disappointment over the unfounded remarks and fabricated allegations of ill-treatment including physical abuses of the detained Indian fishermen by the Bangladesh authorities,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement here.

Dhaka “firmly rejects such unfounded allegations, which undermines the spirit of trust, goodwill and mutual respect between Bangladesh and India,” it said and added that the matter was thoroughly investigated and it was found that “no such ill-treatment or incident of physical abuse happened.” The statement, however, neither named anyone nor mentioned any Indian media.

A total of 95 Indian fishermen and crew members on board six fishing boats were detained by Bangladesh after they “mistakenly” strayed into Bangladesh's territorial waters in October and November last year.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) handed over the fishermen to the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas near Sagar Island on Monday while a day earlier it had handed over 90 Bangladeshi fishermen to the authorities here.

The Foreign Ministry statement further said that the Indian High Commission representatives were granted consular access and they visited the fishermen during their detention and also pointed out the Indian diplomatic mission representatives were present during the release of fishermen from jails on January 2 and during their departure from southwestern Mongla borders on January 4.

“Relevant Bangladeshi hospitals conducted the Indian fishermens' health screenings, confirming that they were medically fit while, during their journey towards the maritime border, Bangladesh Coast Guard authorities extended all necessary support,” it added.

“The reciprocal repatriation process of the fishermen manifests commitment of the government of Bangladesh in resolving humanitarian issues amicably and collaboratively with the government of India,” the statement read.

It said the reciprocal repatriation of 90 Bangladeshi fishermen and crews detained in India and 95 Indian fishermen and crews detained in Bangladesh was successfully completed in the afternoon of January 5 near the International Maritime Boundary Line.

Simultaneously, the detained vessels – two Bangladeshi and six Indian – were also exchanged, it added.