Bangladesh restaurant fire: 43 dead in Dhaka building blaze

New Delhi: In Dhaka, Bangladesh, a devastating fire engulfed the seven-story Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Bailey Road, claiming the lives of at least 44 individuals, including 26 women and three children. The inferno, which erupted around 10:00 PM local time on Thursday, reportedly originated in a restaurant within the capital city.

Local media outlets disclosed that the blaze led to the rescue of 75 individuals, while dozens were rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention. The cause of death for many victims was attributed to suffocation due to the thick smoke that filled the building.

Fire officials managed to bring the raging flames under control after a two-hour battle. However, the investigation into the root cause of the fire is ongoing.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen confirmed that Dhaka Medical College Hospital declared at least 33 fatalities, with an additional 10 casualties reported at the city's main burns hospital. Moreover, 22 individuals remained in critical condition, according to Sen's statements.

Initial reports suggested that emergency services responded to a call from the Kacchi Bhai restaurant, located within the seven-story structure, which also housed various other eateries, clothing boutiques, and mobile phone shops.

Brigadier General Main Uddin, head of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, speculated that the fire might have sparked from a gas leak or a stove malfunction, emphasizing the hazardous nature of the building. He noted the presence of gas cylinders on multiple floors, including staircases, underscoring the potential risks involved.

Witnesses recounted harrowing experiences, highlighting the lack of adequate safety measures within the building. A restaurant manager named Sohel described encountering smoke on the sixth floor, while survivors recounted using water pipes to escape and jumping from upper floors to evade the flames.

The incident sheds light on the prevalent issue of fire safety negligence in Bangladesh, where both commercial and residential buildings often fall short in adhering to proper safety protocols and regulations, leading to frequent and devastating fire outbreaks.