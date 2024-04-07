Bangladesh security forces arrest tribal insurgent group's top commander

Dhaka, Apr 7 (PTI) Bangladesh's security agencies Sunday arrested a senior commander of a tribal insurgent group believed to have links with an Islamist terror organisation, days after the outfit looted state-owned banks and abducted a bank manager in southeastern hills, officials said.

Advertisment

Elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), which draws personnel from the army, navy, and air force alongside police, said that they arrested Cheosim Bom, a key organiser and coordinator of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF).

"We found him hiding inside a locked locker during the raid at his home on the outskirts of the (Bandarban) town,” RAB’s region commander Lt Col. HM Sajjad told reporters in Bandarban.

He described Cheosim Bom as Bandarban-based KNF’s top coordinator and a close aide to its chief fugitive Nathan Bom, a fine arts graduate from Dhaka University.

Advertisment

The development coincides with Army Chief General Shafiuddin Ahmed’s visit to Bandarban where he said a military-led clampdown against the KNF has been started to eliminate the outfit.

He said some KNF members were arrested and weapons were recovered from them.

"After being cornered last June, they (KNF) appeared willing to negotiate. Unfortunately, their commitment to peace was superficial, as evidenced by their continued involvement in criminal acts," the army chief said.

Advertisment

Bandarban’s autonomous hill district council chief Kya Shai Hla last year took the initiative to convince KNF members to return to normal life under a peace negotiation.

But the process was derailed as the outfit last week carried out two attacks on three branches of state-run banks, looted weapons from security people guarding the banks and abducted a bank manager.

According to reports, the manager was released after three days through mediation but the KNF's latest act prompted the tribal district council chief to suspend the peace talks.

Advertisment

KNF members last year killed three military soldiers and wounded a few others in Bandarban during a security clampdown.

Security officials have said that the KNF emerged as an armed group mostly comprising people from the Christian-majority Bom tribe.

They said the outfit earlier allied with a newly formed Islamist militant group called Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, which took refuge in rugged hills.

Advertisment

The officials said KNF offered armed training to the Islamist group members in exchange for money.

Bangladesh had seen the end of a nearly two-decade-long hill insurgency in 1997 with the sealing of a peace agreement between the government and Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS) or JSS which was demanding regional autonomy.

The Bom tribe had little involvement during the JSS armed campaign. PTI AR