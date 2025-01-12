Advertisment
Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over border tensions

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma (File image)

Pranay Verma (File photo)

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s foreign ministry on Sunday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over border tensions.

The development came hours after Dhaka alleged that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, in violation of a bilateral agreement.

Verma was seen entering the ministry around 3:00 pm. His meeting with foreign secretary Jashim Uddin lasted approximately 45 minutes.

While no official statement was released by the interim government regarding the discussions, officials confirmed that the envoy has been summoned.

