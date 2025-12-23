Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over security concerns for its missions

Dhaka, Dec 23 (PTI) Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to convey its "grave concern" over the security of its missions in India.

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam summoned the Indian envoy to the Foreign Office.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that Verma was conveyed Dhaka's "grave concern over the regrettable incidents" outside the perimeter of the Bangladesh High Commission and residence in New Delhi on December 20, 2025, and the "acts of vandalism at" its Visa Centre in Siliguri on December 22 by "different extremist elements." "Bangladesh also expressed deep concern over violent protests staged outside the premises of the different Diplomatic Missions of Bangladesh in India,” the statement said.

The statement said Bangladesh condemns such acts against diplomatic establishments, "which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance." It urged India to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents and take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such acts and to ensure the safety and security of Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions and related facilities in the country.

The Indian envoy was summoned a day after Bangladesh suspended visa and consular services in New Delhi, Siliguri and Agartala. Foreign ministry officials said the suspension would remain in effect until further notice.

It was the second time in the past 10 days that Verma was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said that India's cooperation was sought to prevent the attackers who assaulted Inquilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi from fleeing to India, the local media reported.

Bangladesh requested that if the accused manages to enter Indian territory, they be immediately arrested and extradited to Bangladesh.

On December 17, India's Ministry of External Affairs summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India M Riaz Hamidullah, citing security concerns around the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

India's action followed after certain extremist elements announced plans to hold protests around the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The MEA said that India "completely rejects the false narrative" sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.

"It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents," it said shortly after summoning Hamidullah.

On Thursday, a group of angry protesters tried to storm India's assistant high commission in Chittagong. India subsequently suspended its visa services at the mission.

Bangladesh has witnessed a fresh wave of unrest following the death of student leader Hadi last week. Hadi was a prominent face in the anti-government protests that toppled Sheikh Hasina's government.

Some of the protesters last week also trained their anger against India.

Amid the fresh protests, a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was killed in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.