Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy over border shooting

Dhaka, Jan 13 (PTI) Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned Myanmar ambassador in Dhaka over recent cross-border firing that critically wounded two Bangladeshis, including a 12-year-old girl, as the junta-run country’s civil war between government troops and rebel forces spilled over the frontier.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Ambassador U Kyaw Soe Moe was summoned and conveyed Dhaka’s “deep concern” at the recent cross-border incidents and particularly the gunfire towards Bangladesh’s Whykong area in bordering Teknaf sub-district of Cox’s Bazar.

“Bangladesh reminded that the unprovoked firing toward Bangladesh is a blatant violation of the international law and a hindrance to good neighbourly relationship,” it said.

It said Bangladesh asked Myanmar to take full responsibility and requisite measures to stop such cross-border firings in future and ensure whatever happens between Myanmar authorities and armed groups inside the country must in no way affect lives and livelihoods of Bangladeshis.

A stray bullet allegedly fired from Myanmar on Sunday hit in the head of 12-year-old Huzaifa Afnan who was transferred to Dhaka on Tuesday under life support system with doctors calling her position “extremely critical”.

On Monday, a 28-year-old Bangladeshi fisherman had his leg ripped off after stepping on a landmine near the frontier.

According to the Foreign Ministry statement, the Myanmar envoy assured that his government would take measures to stop such incidents and expressed their sincere sympathy for the injured.

Local officials and reports said the clashes between Myanmar government troops and rebel Arakan Army (AA) spilled over the border affecting some 12 villages in Bangladesh, which has been hosting nearly 1.3 million forcibly displaced Rohingya people.

The Rohingyas fled their homeland in Rakhine in 2017 to evade persecution following a military crackdown which the UN called a textbook example of “ethnic cleansing”, while reports suggest both the Myanmar government and the rebels are unsympathetic towards the minority ethnic group.

According to reports, a Rohingya armed group called Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) has been fighting the Myanmar military as well as rival Arakan Army guerrillas.

Bangladesh issued a "high alert" along its borders with Myanmar while reports suggested its security forces detained 53 ARSA members as they intruded the Bangladesh territory two days ago.