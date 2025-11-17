New Delhi: Bangladesh will send a fresh letter to India requesting the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following the death sentence awarded to her by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for crimes against humanity, Adviser Asif Nazrul told newsmen.

The tribunal on Monday afternoon sentenced Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to death for crimes against humanity committed during last year’s July uprising, in which over 1,400 people, particularly youths, were killed.

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who testified as a state witness, was handed a five-year prison term.

Both Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan have been in India since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 last year.

A previous request from Bangladesh for Hasina’s extradition received no response from New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Asif Nazrul said the government would again formally ask India to return the former prime minister, adding that continued sheltering of Hasina would amount to an “unfriendly act” toward Bangladesh.

Prosecutor Gazi Monowar Hossain Tamim said that following the conviction, the prosecution will apply to Interpol for a “conviction warrant” to support the issuance of a Red Notice against Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of the ousted prime minister, expressed relief that India is keeping his mother safe.

However, he added that he remains reassured: “Nothing will happen to my mother. My mother is safe in India. India is giving her complete security,” Joy said.

According to a United Nations report, nearly 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 5 last year, with thousands more injured. Most of the deaths occurred in police shootings, marking one of the deadliest periods of political violence in Bangladesh.