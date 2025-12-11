Bangladesh to hold general elections on February 12

Dhaka, Dec 11 (PTI) Bangladesh will hold the general elections on February 12, its first since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in a violent student-led protest in August 2024.

"Voting will take place on February 12, 2026, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said in an address to the nation on Thursday.

A referendum will simultaneously be held on the voting day, February 12, to elicit public opinion on a series of reform proposals of the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus-led National Consensus Commission.

The announcement came a day after the CEC met President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who assured him “optimum support and cooperation” to conduct the general elections in a "free, fair and meaningful" manner.

According to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is December 29, and scrutiny of nominations will be held from December 30 to January 4. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The final list of candidates will be published on January 21. Election campaigns will begin on January 22 and continue until 7:30 am on February 10, Nasir said.

The last general elections were held in January 2024. Hasina won the elections marred by controversy and boycott by major parties.

Six months after Hasina's victory in the 2024 election, protests erupted against her government. The violent street protests forced Hasina to leave for India on August 5, 2024. Three days later, Yunus took over as chief adviser of the interim government.

The interim government has disbanded Hasina's Awami League.

Hasina, the 78-year-old Awami League leader who has been convicted and sentenced to death, has been living in India.

Critically ill former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has emerged as the frontrunner, with its once ally Jamaat-e-Islami being the main rival in the absence of the Awami League.

Both parties have already announced the names of their nominees in the election for the 300-seat parliament.

Jamaat, which was opposed to Bangladesh's 1971 independence, was in a state of wilderness and eventually banned days ahead of the past government’s ouster, has re-emerged -- under the leadership of Shafiqur Rahman -- visibly with extra vigour after the students' protest.

The National Citizen Party (NCP), formed in February this year, is a political outfit of Students Against Discrimination (SAD) that led last year’s violent street movement leading to Hasina's ouster.

The NCP has allied with Amar Bangladesh (AB) party, the offshoot of right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Rashtra Songskar Andolon to form an alliance called 'Gonotantrik Sangskar Jote.' PTI AR/NPK ZH ZH