Bangladesh to seek explanation from YouTube on blocking channels in India

Dhaka, May 10 (PTI) Bangladesh's interim government said on Saturday that it will seek an explanation from YouTube regarding the blocking of six TV channels in India.

"We will demand an explanation from YouTube. If any clear explanation is found, we will be forced to take counter measures," said Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, the interim government's special assistant for posts, telecommunications and information technology ministry.

Taiyeb said in his social media post that blocking the channels impacted the rights of the Bangladeshis living in India, which "appears to be contrary to the international norms of consumer rights." His comments have come after several mainstream media outlets, including the mass-circulating newspaper 'Prothom Alo', claimed that YouTube had restricted access to at least six Bangladeshi TV channels in India following a takedown request from their government.

The affected channels are Jamuna TV, Ekattor TV, DBC News, Somoy TV, BanglaVision News, and Mohona TV.

The restriction appears to have been implemented in phases, with four channels becoming inaccessible on Friday, the paper said.

Jamuna TV and Somoy TV have more than 25 million subscribers each, while Ekattor TV has around 14 million viewers.