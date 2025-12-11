Dhaka: Bangladesh will hold the 13th parliamentary election on February 12, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin announced on Thursday.

This will be the first election after prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a violent student-led protest in August 2024.

“The voting will be held on Thursday, February 12, 2026,” the CEC said.

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has emerged as the frontrunner in the upcoming elections, with its former ally Jamaat-e-Islami and its right-wing Islamic allies being the main rival in the absence of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina’s disbanded Awami League.

Both parties have announced their nominees in the election for the 300-seat parliament.