Bangladesh transition “historic opportunity” for inclusive governance: UN Human Rights Chief says

Geneva/Dhaka, Aug 16 (PTI) The UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk has underlined the need for accountability for all those responsible for human rights violations and violence, including against religious minorities, in Bangladesh as his office on Friday issued a preliminary report on the protests and unrest there in recent weeks.

Calling for a comprehensive, impartial and transparent investigation into all human rights violations, Turk also said the transition in the South Asian nation is a historic opportunity to ensure governance is anchored in human rights, inclusivity and the rule of law.

Turk’s comments came a day after it was announced that a team from his office is slated to visit Bangladesh next week to investigate the killings of the protesters ahead of and in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina’s resignation as the prime minister last week.

“The transition ahead presents a historic opportunity to reform and revitalise the country’s institutions, to restore fundamental freedoms and civic space, and to give all in Bangladesh a part in building the future,” the High Commissioner said.

The transition that he referred to was the change in government in Bangladesh after four-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and secretly left for India on August 5 in the face of a massive mass upsurge originating from a students’ movement over the quota system for government jobs.

Bangladesh descended into chaos after Hasina’s departure. Before that, the anti-government protests had killed more than 500 people since mid-July.

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on August 8 as the Chief Adviser of the interim government after he was chosen by President Mohammed Shahabuddin after dissolving Parliament, a decision prompted by a demand by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

On Thursday, a post on X by the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh announced the visit next week of the UN experts’ team, the first time the UN has sent a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh since its independence in 1971 to investigate widespread human rights abuses in the country.

A statement from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday quoted Turk as saying: “Accountability for violations and justice for the victims is the key for the way forward, and will need to be accompanied by a national healing process.” “A comprehensive, impartial and transparent investigation into all human rights violations and abuses that have occurred will be a critical first step,” he said.

Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed – including at least 32 children – and thousands injured in the widespread violence, the statement said.

“There are strong indications, warranting further independent investigation, that the security forces used unnecessary and disproportionate force in their response to the situation.

“Additional, alleged violations, that also warrant thorough, impartial and transparent investigations, included extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment, and severe restrictions on the exercise of freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly,” it added.

“Following Hasina’s resignation, there were also reports of looting, arson and attacks on members of religious minorities, as well as reprisals against and revenge killings of members of the former ruling party and police,” the statement said.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said that the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5 and termed it as an "assault on the Hindu religion." Several Hindu temples, homes and businesses of the minority community in Bangladesh were destroyed this month amidst the unrest.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus who is heading the interim government on Tuesday reached out to the distressed Hindu community and urged them to "exercise patience" and assured them that his government would punish those who attacked the minority members.

The statement also gave specific examples of violence and human rights abuse post-August 5, including how journalists were threatened and underscored the importance of restoring law and order.

“The High Commissioner also welcomed the initiative by various student organisations, faith leaders and other people forming groups to protect minorities and religious sites belonging to minority communities,” the statement said and acknowledged that the Interim Government has also strongly condemned these acts.

Turk welcomed the release of thousands of detainees and longer-term political prisoners – including some victims of enforced disappearance – and urged the release of all those arbitrarily detained.

“As I assured the Chief Adviser to the Interim Government, Professor Muhammad Yunus in our phone call this week, we stand in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh at this time and are committed to supporting the Interim Government for a successful transition that is inclusive and advances the rights of all the people in Bangladesh,” said Turk.

The 10-page report has detailed the situation with background and gives specific recommendations to all the political actors, the interim government and the international community "in order to address the present situation in the country that has resulted from the demonstrations and events detailed in the report" and said, "However, long-term comprehensive legal and institutional reforms will be needed."