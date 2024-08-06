Bangladeshi national stopped at Nepal-India border: Police

Kathmandu, Aug 6 (PTI) Nepal's police on Tuesday returned a Bangladeshi national, who was trying to enter the country through the Indian border.

Uttam Puri, 46, a Bangladesh national, who tried to enter Nepal from the Jogbani entry point of Biratnagar in eastern Nepal, has been returned to India, the police said.

During a security check at the border point, a Bangladeshi identity card was recovered from him, police said.

Nepal has sounded a high alert along its border with India following the political unrest in Bangladesh. PTI SBP PY PY PY