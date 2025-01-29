Bangladesh’s ex-PM Khaleda Zia placed on ventilator support: Doctors

Dhaka, Dec 11 (PTI) Former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia's health condition deteriorated on Thursday night and she was placed on ventilator support, doctors said.

"Her breathing difficulties increased, her oxygen level fell, and carbon dioxide levels rose,” according to a statement signed by the chief of the medical board cardiologist Shahabuddin Talukdar.

The statement said the 80-year-old former premier was previously being treated with “High Flow Nasal Cannula and BiPAP support, but as there was no improvement, she was placed on elective ventilator support to give rest to her lungs and other vital organs." The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson has been undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital since November 23 for multiple health complications.

Since then, her personal physician and BNP’s policy-making standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain has updated the media several times about her health condition, but this was the first time the medical board issued a statement detailing her updates. PTI AR GRS GRS GRS