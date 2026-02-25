Bangladesh’s govt appoints new central bank governor

Dhaka, Feb 25 (PTI) Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s government on Wednesday appointed a new central bank governor scrapping the job contract of the incumbent who was brought in by the Interim government.

Mostaqur Rahman, an economist, will be the Bangladesh Bank governor for next four years replacing Ahsan H Mansur who was appointed by Muhammad Yunus’ interim regime, a Finance Ministry statement said.

The development came as Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, after assuming office on February 17, started scrapping most contractual appointments by the previous Interim regime.

Mostaqur Raman worked as a member of the BNP's election steering committee during the 13th national election held on February 12.

An economist, who previously ran think tank Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI), he is the CEO of a leading private textile unit.

Mostaqur Rahman is also the chairman of the standing Committee on Bangladesh Bank of the crucial export-oriented Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The new appointment followed a protest by the central officials and employees against what they described as the previous governor’s “autocratic” conduct, local newspapers said, adding, he was forced out of office by angry employees.

Finance and Commerce Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, meanwhile, said it is not unusual that changes take place under a new government.

"A new government has come to power. Many things will change. There has been a change here (Bangladesh Bank) as well... changes will take place in many other areas too," he briefly told reporters at his office.