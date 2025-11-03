Bangladesh's interim govt asks political parties to reach consensus on July Charter referendum

Dhaka, Nov 3 (PTI) Bangladesh's interim government on Monday asked all political parties to reach a consensus within a week on the referendum on the July Charter, saying it would take a unilateral decision if they failed to reach an agreement.

Despite multiple rounds of discussions, the political parties have failed to reach a consensus on many reforms under the charter.

"We urge all political parties to reach a consensus in their own volition in the shortest possible time, if possible within one week,” Law Adviser Asif Nazrul told reporters after an emergency meeting of the advisory council chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

The government would decide on its own if the political parties do not reach an agreement, he added.

A National Consensus Commission headed by Yunus drafted the July Charter, incorporating over 80 reform proposals following consultations with several political parties, including former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its once ally Jamaat-e-Islami.

The political parties signed the document at a ceremony on October 17, but differences surfaced over its implementation process. The BNP said a referendum on it should be held on the voting day, while Jamaat wants it by November.

BNP emerged as the front-runner in a changed political landscape after the current administration disbanded deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League. Hasina was ousted on August 5, 2024, following a violent student-led protest dubbed the 'July Uprising'.

The changed scenario also boosted Jamaat, Bangladesh’s largest Islamist party, and gave birth to the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), which is believed to have Yunus’ backing.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam on Sunday said that holding a referendum before or on election day would be acceptable. He, however, insisted that the order to implement the July Charter must be issued by Chief Adviser Yunus, not the President's Office.

Last week, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the interim government has no authority to issue the July Charter implementation order, as only the president can issue an "order." “The government expects them (parties) to sit and reach a consensus regarding all the issues...at the (cabinet) meeting today, we discussed these issues and expressed our concerns," Nazrul said.

He said that despite many discussions with the National Consensus Commission, there was still a difference of opinion between political parties on when the July Charter referendum would be held and what the referendum would be on.

"The disagreements stem from the Consensus Commission's two proposals. The first suggests implementing the July Charter and then holding a referendum. If not implemented by the elected government within 270 days, the constitution would automatically be amended,” Nazrul noted.

Political strife has grown since the Consensus Commission's submission of recommendations on how to implement the July Charter, as major parties remain divided on several key issues.